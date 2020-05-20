Alibaba just launched a graduate leadership programme

Alibaba Group has launched the Alibaba Global Leadership Academy (AGLA), a 10-year program to enhance its global workforce capabilities.

The inaugural class of 32 young professionals from 14 countries will spend one year at Alibaba’s HQ in Hangzhou where they will take part in experiential leadership training, cultural immersion, industry learning tours, and assignments in various units.

After one year in Hangzhou, the AGLA participants will return to work in the company’s offices outside China. Current office locations include the US, UK, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. The company has plans to increase the class size to 102 participants annually.

"The world is more connected than ever before. People who can work across cultures and languages represent the future,” said Jack Ma, Alibaba Executive Chairman. “We know that for Alibaba to have a meaningful global impact, we have to be able to understand other cultures, respect other cultures and appreciate other cultures. The AGLA is one way we are building that trust and mutual understanding."

“Our new AGLA program will help us build a strong foundation for our future international footprint,” added Brian Wong, Alibaba Vice President and Executive Director of AGLA. “This program is designed to provide a grounding in the cultural and industry context of Alibaba to enable our future global leaders to effectively collaborate in China and across borders.

“At the same time, we intend to strengthen our headquarters’ global capabilities through the interactions and contributions of our AGLA participants in China. It is a reflection of our commitment to bringing closer the many cultures that make up the Alibaba family and strengthening the ability to operate all around the world.”

Aside from on-the-job training at Alibaba, students will be given a deep dive into the unique internet and ecommerce business climate rapidly developing in China. They will shop and pay for their purchases online. And they will also learn about China’s history, arts and trading prowess – experiencing the modern Belt and Road initiative of today’s government and visiting the ancient Silk Road of China’s storied past. Chinese language was not a requirement for selection and half the class has no Mandarin skills.

Business Review Australia & Asia's October issue is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.