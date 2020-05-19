Air New Zealand titled Australasia’s leading airline for 10th consecutive year

The World Travel Awards has announced Air New Zealand as the Leading Airline in Australasia for the 10th consecutive year.

The award was granted on 3 September in Hong Kong at the 25th annual awards for the Asia and Australia regions.

As well as winning the Leading Airline title, the awards also deemed Air New Zealand to be the Leading Airline Brand in the region.

“This is a huge achievement and I'd like to thank all of our customers as well as those in the industry who voted for Air New Zealand,” commented Mike Tod, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Air New Zealand.

SEE ALSO:

“This award is a reflection of the commitment our 12,000 staff around the world put into ensuring we deliver products and services that our nation can be proud of.”

The Sydney International Airport was also awarded at the ceremony as it was deemed the best airport in Australasia.

Sydney also won the Leading Destination award in the region, with Melbourne being considered the top location for meetings and conferences.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts won the award for the Leading Hotel Brand – the firm’s Wellington hotel won the Leading Conference Hotel of the year award.