Air New Zealand appoints new Chief Digital Officer to lead digital transformation

Air New Zealand, New Zealand’s flag carrying airline, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Digital Officer, Jennifer Sepull, to lead the firm’s technological strategy.

Sepull, with over 20 years’ experience as a digital and technology leader in locations around the globe, will be joining CEO Christopher Luxon’s team on 1 May 2019.

Currently in the midst of its ongoing digital transformation programme, Luxon said in the firm’s press release that Sepull’s experience will propel its progress with applying disruptive technologies and solutions forward.

SEE ALSO:

"Air New Zealand is one of the world's best airlines and an outstanding digital strategy and leadership are absolutely critical to maintaining that position and capitalising on many of the opportunities ahead,” said Luxon in the company’s statement.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Ms Sepull's standing choose to make New Zealand home and to join us in helping supercharge our airline and nation's success.”

Sepull added: "Technology is at the core of enabling growth, simplification, and an outstanding customer experience. I look forward to working with Air New Zealand's Executive and digital teams on this next exciting chapter in the airline's history."