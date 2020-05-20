Air China joins fight against shark extinction

Air China has become mainland China’s first airline to ban shark fin cargo in a bid to halt the extinction of several shark species.

Air China is one of around 35 other airlines and 17 global container shipping lines that have signed up to the campaign to ban the shipment of shark fin, including Chinese shipping giant China COSCO Shipping Corporation.

The US$1 billion yearly shark fin trade has made a worrying impact on global shark populations. Conservationists have warned that 74 shark species are threatened with extinction; 11 are critically endangered, and another 15 endangered.

In a statement, Air China Cargo said it had a "long-standing commitment to playing our role in a more sustainable world" and acknowledged the unsustainability of the global shark trade.

"We understand the community's desire to promote responsible and sustainable marine sourcing practices, and this remains important to Air China Cargo's overall sustainable development goals."

SOURCE: [Manawatu Standard]