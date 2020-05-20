AI solutions firm is setting up Singapore HQ

Montreal – based AI company is setting up an office in Singapore following following a US$102 million investment from some of the biggest names in tech.

Element AI, a research lab and startup incubator says Singapore – with its growing AI presence and sizeable talent pool with serve as the company’s hub for Southeast Asia.

“Besides being a target market for Element AI, Asia is a source of considerable funding. Both Tencent Holdings from China and Hanwha Investment from South Korea are significant investors,” it says in a statement.

Element AI helps companies lacking resources and experience in AI to start using the technology. It was founded by Jean-Francois Gagne and Nicolas Chapados.

The company says it will use funds to accelerate its capabilities and invest in large-scale AI projects globally.