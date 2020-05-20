Accenture opens Intelligent Operations Centre in Fukuoka, Japan to drive digital transformation

Global management and consultancy firm Accenture has opened its new Intelligent Operations Centre in Fukuoka, Japan, to assist companies with their digital transformations and innovation initiatives

The new centre’s opening marks a step forward for Accenture’s expansion plans in Japan, as well as highlighting Fukuoka as one of Kyushu’s two major business process services locations alongside Kumamoto.

Accenture’s new facility will enable its clients to work closely with the firm’s specialists in digital transformation and automation, robotics process automation (RPA), artificial intelligent (AI), and analytics.

Clients can also leverage Accenture’s expertise in finance, HR, accounting, sales and marketing.

“Expanding in Fukuoka now gives clients more resources to address their need for automation and to improve the efficiency of their operations for superior business outcomes,” said Atsushi Egawa, President and Country Managing Director of Accenture Japan, in the company’s press release.

“Fukuoka’s innovative spirit and culture for open mindedness and new ideas makes it an ideal city for the new facility for the future of work. Accenture has 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in Japan, and we hope the Accenture Intelligent Operations Center will accelerate the growth our business.”

The new Intelligent Operations Centre joins Accenture’s network of over 50 global delivery locations.