Is your company taking advantage of teleconferencing?

How often does your company teleconference? And how often do you meet face to face?

With today's amount of virtual employees, the pros of teleconferencing are outweighing the cons, however it's not all a perfect picture; some cons still exist.

Let's take a look at both sides >>>

Pros of teleconferencing

Monetary savings - This is a big one. Because no one has to drive or fly to a teleconference and no hotels need to be booked, your company can save big bucks through teleconferencing.

Time savings - Along with money, teleconferencing saves companies in the time department. Since there is no travel time lost back and forth to meetings, employees can be more efficient with surrounding time.

No geographical difficulties - People can meet from all areas, whether nationally or internationally. This enables more community and coordination within the business.

No time barriers - Sure, you may end up having a conference call at 2 a.m., but at least you didn't have to fly across the globe. With teleconferencing, calls can be set up virtually around the clock to meet the needs of the company.

Spontaneity - Because travel arrangements do not have to be met, meetings can be called more spontaneously on an as needed basis; issues can be resolved faster.

Flexibility - Though it shouldn't be the norm, it's easier for participants to come in late or leave early to a teleconference.

Cons of teleconferencing

Technology failure - A meeting can't take place if the technology isn't working. Whether it's the main piece of technology or an employee's individual computer or phone, you can miss out an entire meeting if technology fails.

Technology difficulties - Even if there is not complete failure, it can be hard to focus on a static covered phone line or a picture that continues to freeze. Employees can miss important information, and these difficulties can severely impair communication.

Impersonal - Some people aren't comfortable in a teleconference. They are may be shy to speak up, and it can turn into one or two people doing the majority of the speaking whereas in a face to face meeting, rapport is easier to build.

Nothing really beats to face - For some meetings, nothing is as good as face to face. You lose the handshake and the personal aspect of people coming together.

Trying to run a business is tough, regardless of the size.

Some businesses demand regular teleconferencing, but all businesses can benefit from it now and then.

It may not be your only means of meeting and communication, but it certainly can be a major component and help out in time and money savings and efficiency.

