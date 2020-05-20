Whale Cloud elaborates on benefits of Alibaba Cloud partnership

Cloud computing company Whale Cloud featured at this year’s Alibaba Cloud Summit in Suntec Singapore on 30 May, taking the opportunity to discuss the benefits of its partnership with ubiquitous Asian cloud leader Alibaba Cloud.

Whale Cloud underwent a rebrand late last year following a significant capital investment from Alibaba Group, marking yet another ramp-up in capabilities and development since its inception as the Telecom arm of ZTE in 1991.

At Alibaba Cloud’s summit, Whale Cloud’s Chief Solution Officer, Yang Bo, delivered a speech entitled: “Power Ip: Reinventing your business with AI, Cloud and Data Intelligence”.

In the speech he explained how the firm has leveraged Alibaba Cloud’s expertise to enable its vertical industry digital transformation.

"We've built our enterprise-class business mid-end, data mid-end and AI mid-end based on Alibaba's cloud computing infrastructure as well as big data and AI capabilities,” he said.

Chen Yishi, General Manager of Whale Cloud APAC, added:

"We now have an APAC headquarters in Singapore, as Singapore is the ideal location and a dynamic market in the APAC region and we want to get more involved in the 'Smart Nation' initiatives of the Singaporegovernment.

“We will start from here and radiate to more countries and industries in APAC, bringing big data and intelligence to more industries, improving the operational efficiency of traditional industries, and injecting a 'Smart Brain' into more industries and jobs. We are here in APAC, and we are for the digital APAC."

On 14 May 2019, Whale Cloud announced that that it, along with China Telecom, was awarded the Outstanding Customer Centricity Award at the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2019 in recognition of its contributions to upgrading the customer experience.