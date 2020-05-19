Article
Technology

Vodafone launches NBN network with 4G backup

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Global Telco Vodafone is now officially accepting orders for its national broadband network (NBN), with the company set to launch the service across a number of Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle and Geelong.

Vodafone initially revealed that it was intending to enter the market in October of last year, now having done so with the launch of three separate Vodafone NBN plans.

See also:

Existing NBN networks have been subject to a fair amount of controversy of late. Most recently, Telstra agreed to compensate approximately 42,000 customers, having failed to reach the speeds that it had been advertising. However, Vodafone is hoping to shake off negative label of NBN services by differentiating its own product at launch.

Firstly, the service won’t require users to be a customer of Vodafone, but loyalty benefits will be given to those who are. Further, the NBN network will be launched in tow with a 4G-enabled modem that will be used to ensure users remained connected even when connection faults exist.

This will make use of Vodafone’s mobile network, working through a free hub that the company will provide, offering download speeds of 12Mbps.

Additionally, the first three months on two-year plans are being offered for free as part of its launch promotion, with customers being able to secure a refund within 30 days if they are unhappy with the service.

“We are very excited to launch Vodafone NBN to complement our mobile network, allowing customers to be always connected, whether it’s at home, at work or on the go,” CEO Inaki Berroeta said.

NBNTelstraVodafoneTelco
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy