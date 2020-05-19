Vodafone launches NBN network with 4G backup

Global Telco Vodafone is now officially accepting orders for its national broadband network (NBN), with the company set to launch the service across a number of Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle and Geelong.

Vodafone initially revealed that it was intending to enter the market in October of last year, now having done so with the launch of three separate Vodafone NBN plans.

See also:

Existing NBN networks have been subject to a fair amount of controversy of late. Most recently, Telstra agreed to compensate approximately 42,000 customers, having failed to reach the speeds that it had been advertising. However, Vodafone is hoping to shake off negative label of NBN services by differentiating its own product at launch.

Firstly, the service won’t require users to be a customer of Vodafone, but loyalty benefits will be given to those who are. Further, the NBN network will be launched in tow with a 4G-enabled modem that will be used to ensure users remained connected even when connection faults exist.

This will make use of Vodafone’s mobile network, working through a free hub that the company will provide, offering download speeds of 12Mbps.

Additionally, the first three months on two-year plans are being offered for free as part of its launch promotion, with customers being able to secure a refund within 30 days if they are unhappy with the service.

“We are very excited to launch Vodafone NBN to complement our mobile network, allowing customers to be always connected, whether it’s at home, at work or on the go,” CEO Inaki Berroeta said.