UPI/ATU Duty Free introduce QR code payment services

Following an announcement made by UnionPay International (UPI), the company has partnered with ATU Duty Free - a leading duty free shop operating chain in Turkey - to launch UnionPay’s QR Code payment service at its 45 duty free shops in nationwide airports.

It was reported by UPI that this is the first time all ATU duty free shops have accepted QR code payments, offering UnionPay cardholders traveling in Turkey the convenience of a digital payment service.

"Payment behaviors are changing and users are looking for the fastest and the most secure ways to make their payments. UPI has long along been taking this into consideration. ATU Duty Free has been our valuable partner in Turkey over the years and I believe UnionPay users will better enjoy shopping at ATU Duty Free shops with this new experience," commented James Yang, General Manager of Unionpay International Middle East Branch.

"As ATU Duty Free, we always attach importance to following the innovations and maintaining cooperation with global brands. We are considering the changes in passenger and payment behaviors and offer customers QR code payment in our stores with UnionPay. We are launching a new era in shopping with this valuable partnership. I would like to say that we are happy to provide a modern and safe shopping experience to our clients,” added ATU Duty Free CEO Ersan Arcan.

Established in 2000 as part of a joint venture between TAV Airports Holding and Unifree Duty Free, ATU Duty Free operates 45 shops at Istanbul New Airport and the country's other four airports. Since 2015 UPI has partnered with ATU Duty Free, which currently has more than 95% of POS terminals and 85% of ATM terminals accepting UnionPay cards in Turkey.

The launch of UnionPay QR code payment services in the region is expected to speed up the shift in payment behaviour to mobile.

