TÜV Rheinland opens new Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Malaysia

TÜV Rheinland has opened the doors to a major new Industrial Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The global testing and inspection service provider has launched the CoE as it aims to tackle the cybersecurity needs of its industrial clients in sectors such as manufacturing, energy and transportation.

Included at the site will be TÜV Rheinland's first Operational Technology (OT) Security Lab. which will serve as the Regional Hub for showcasing industrial cybersecurity technology, knowledge and client consultations.

"Combining our expertise in Industrial Services and Operational Technology Security in our Centre of Excellence, we are one of the few organizations developing deep capabilities and able to offer this level of cybersecurity expertise to our clients concerned about the safety and security of their operations," said Frank Luzsicza, Executive Vice President, at TÜV Rheinland.

Urmez Daver, Global Head for Industrial Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, added: "The OT Security lab is a unique and significant step to serve the needs of our clients. Using a combination of training sessions, pilots, demonstrations, threat research and cyber-attack simulations the Operational Technology Security lab will help our clients stay ahead of industrial cyber threats."

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services with core business areas that include cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation consulting. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people and annual turnover is nearly €2bn.