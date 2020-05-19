Telstra, Rabobank ANZ sign agreement to bolster digital services

The Australia & New Zealand business unit of leading agricultural banking specialist Rabobank has signed a new agreement with Leading telecommunications provider Telstra in the aim of bolstering its regional service offerings.

The partnership will see Rabobank provided with access to Telstra’s software defined wide area network (SD-WAN), accelerating the company’s digital transformation initiative by helping the firm provide better digital services to its customers.

“Rabobank has a long-standing partnership with Telstra which aids in our ability to implement our key strategic priorities across Australia and New Zealand,” said Andrew Vickers, Chief Operating Officer of Rabobank Australia & New Zealand.

“This new SD-WAN solution will provide more speed and agility, creating better experiences in our branch operations to enhance customer service for the regional community.”

The deal includes Telsra’s VeloCloud SD-WAN capabilities that will enhance Radobank’s operational performance, providing the firm with greater access to improved wireless technologies that will work to evolve its network.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to collaborate closely with our customers so they are able to implement technologies to reach and better connect with their own customers,” said Jim Clarke, Global Connectivity, Telstra.

The rollout will span 93 Radobank branches, with an expectation that this will take six months to complete.