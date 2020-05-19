Article
Technology

Telstra, Rabobank ANZ sign agreement to bolster digital services

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Australia & New Zealand business unit of leading agricultural banking specialist Rabobank has signed a new agreement with Leading telecommunications provider Telstra in the aim of bolstering its regional service offerings.

The partnership will see Rabobank provided with access to Telstra’s software defined wide area network (SD-WAN), accelerating the company’s digital transformation initiative by helping the firm provide better digital services to its customers.

See also:

“Rabobank has a long-standing partnership with Telstra which aids in our ability to implement our key strategic priorities across Australia and New Zealand,” said Andrew Vickers, Chief Operating Officer of Rabobank Australia & New Zealand.

“This new SD-WAN solution will provide more speed and agility, creating better experiences in our branch operations to enhance customer service for the regional community.”

The deal includes Telsra’s VeloCloud SD-WAN capabilities that will enhance Radobank’s operational performance, providing the firm with greater access to improved wireless technologies that will work to evolve its network.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to collaborate closely with our customers so they are able to implement technologies to reach and better connect with their own customers,” said Jim Clarke, Global Connectivity, Telstra.

The rollout will span 93 Radobank branches, with an expectation that this will take six months to complete.

TelstraTelecommunicationsRadobank
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy