Shanghai Electric awarded EPC contract for Dubai solar park

Appointed by ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia, Shanghai Electric Group has been appointed as the engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contractor, for the delivery of the fifth phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park project in Dubai.

On July 28, Zheng Jianhua, Chairman of Shanghai Electric Group, and Muhammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, signed a cooperative agreement at an online signing ceremony for the fifth stage of the 900MW Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Once complete the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be the largest single site solar powered plant in the Middle East, and will comprise of both photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies, boosting the region’s capacity of around 5GW.

Since 2008, the two companies have been working together for multiple projects for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, including the 700MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project and the 250MW PV solar power project, which were the fourth phase of the Solar Park.

The company reports that in recent years the solar power industry has boomed, and as a result of this partnership, Shanghai Electric Group has cemented its expansion in the new energy sector in the Middle East and has expectations to expand across the globe.

"ACWA Power and Shanghai Electric are both acknowledged as important participators in the global energy field. The contract signing of the 900MW Solar Park project is another milestone along the journey of the pair's cooperation. I hope the upcoming plant will be another benchmark in the region as well as worldwide," said Zheng at the ceremony.

Abunayyan added that since the inception of the two companies’ partnership in 2008, ACWA Power and Shanghai Electric Group have made multiple breakthroughs, to demonstrate to the world that the Group is a reliable and trusted partner.

"As we move swiftly forward with implementation, the signing of the EPC contract between ACWA Power and Shanghai Electric for the fifth phase of the Solar Park project represents a crucial milestone of the cooperation between the two companies," said Abunayyan, adding that the latest project will bring even more pioneering technologies and create larger value than before.

As part of Dubai’s efforts to fulfil the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be a key pillar to increase the share of clean energy in Dubai's total power output to 75% by 2050. “The project sets the benchmark for the rest of the world through leveraging the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and carrying forward large-scale, cost-competitive projects,” concluded Shanghai Electric Group in a company statement.

For more information, about the Dubai Solar Park project, click here!

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .