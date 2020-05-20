Article
Technology

Renault-Nissan Alliance agrees electric car partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Strategic partners Renault SA and Nissan Motor have announced that they will be partnering up with Dongfeng motor to build a new wave of electric cars in China.

The venture has been named eGT New Energy Automotive Co., with Renault-Nissan aiming to use the expertise from their partnership to create an effective model, whilst utilising Dongfeng’s competitive manufacturing costs.

"The establishment of the new joint venture with Dongfeng confirms our common commitment to develop competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market," said Chief Executive Officer of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Carlos Ghosn.

"We are confident to meet the expectations of the Chinese customers and to strengthen our global electric vehicle leadership position."

See Also:

The agreement will see Renault and Nissan holding a 25% stake each in the venture, with Dongfeng owning the remaining 50%.

"This project is the result of a joint effort to develop electric vehicles for the Chinese market, by the 'Golden Triangle' formed by Dongfeng, Renault and Nissan, with an innovative business model," said Zhu Yanfeng, Chairman of Dongfeng.

The news comes in the wake of the Chinese government announcing that stricter environmental rules will be set to take effect in major markets in 2018, leading to the acceleration of electric vehicle investment within the country.

"We expect to meet the transformation trend of the market in China; where cars are becoming light, electric, intelligent, interconnected and shared,” Yafeng continued.

“This is also testimony of a deepened and strengthened strategic cooperation between the three parties."

Ford has already made headway in light of this, signing a memorandum of understanding with Anhui Zoyte Automobile Co. with the view of taking advantage of these new rules in the world’s largest auto market.

eGT New Energy Automotive will be based in Shiyan, China, with manufacturing expected to start in 2019. The site is expected to run at a capacity of 120,000 vehicles annually.

RenaultNissanDongfeng
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy