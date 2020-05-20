Alibaba A.I. Labs to drive intelligent in-car tech with Honda, Audi and Renault

The AI research arm of ecommerce giant Alibaba, Alibaba A.I. Labs, has partnered with Honda, Audi and Renault to develop intelligent in-car experiences.

As part of the agreements, Alibaba A.I. Labs’ Tmall Genie Auto solution, itself driven by AI tech, will be integrated into the automotive partners’ internet-oriented vehicles in China.

The Alibaba A.I. Labs-developed Tmall Genie is China’s bestselling smart speaker, a fact which highlights the potent customer base that the automotive partnerships can tap into.

“By providing AI technologies, including speech-recognition and Natural Language Processing, Tmall Genie Auto enables car users to access an extensive in-car infotainment portfolio by tapping into Alibaba’s rich content and service ecosystem,” said Miffy Chen, General Manager of Alibaba A.I. Labs, in the company’s press release.

“We are thrilled to partner with global distinguished auto brands such as Audi, Renault and Honda. Together, we can greatly enhance our in-car services and make driving experience more intelligent and interconnected.”

End-users will be able to access Tmall Genie’s voice-operated services, as well as remotely controlling their other Tmall Genie-equipped smart home technologies in the near future.

Yusuke Hasegawa, Executive Vice President of Honda Motor (China) Investment, added: “The world’s mobility industries are currently undergoing a major transformation.

“Our mobility and daily lives will finally enter into the era of Internet for Everything, Honda has been actively embracing the trend of electrification and ICVs, and accelerating the advancement of the third-generation Honda CONNECT system which includes the Smart AI function.

“We look forward to working with Alibaba A.I.Labs on creative initiatives by leveraging the AI technology and Alibaba’s diverse ecosystem services.”