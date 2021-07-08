Pyxis One: AI Startup Expands Within APAC
Three billion data points analysed, 28 million AI actions taken, and 3.1 million personas accounted for. Since 2018, Pyxis One has built up quite the reputation for providing full stack AI infrastructure for marketing. As e-commerce now takes off with millions of consumers ready to spend their saved pandemic money, Pyxis expects rapid growth. This expansion will start with Neel Pandya, a former media and digital director at L'Oreal and well-known APAC marketing professional.
In his new role, Pandya will focus on building a company community of AI experts, hiring the best tech employees from across North America and APAC, and designing the future roadmap for the region. This year alone, Pyxis One looks set to hire 30% more employees to roll out its AI to more companies. ‘It’s one of the few startups that is growing rapidly in a short span of time’, said Pandya. Added Shubham Mishra, Pyxis’s new Global CEO: ‘We’ve started expanding into the Americas and Europe faster than we expected’.
Asian AI Markets Mature
According to the latest Dataiku research, 70% of APAC organisations maintained or increased how much they spent on AI in 2020. Nearly twice as many companies have started to invest in AI as in 2019. ‘If there’s anything we can glean from this research, it’s that organisations that are incorporating AI into their underlying business strategies are propelling themselves farther and farther ahead of the pack’, said Richard Jones, General Manager at Dataiku APAC. ‘Companies that want to keep pace in the next three to five years will need to start investing in and executing on AI’.
In that case, Pyxis One has a chance to establish itself as a more major player in the Asian market. Its solutions make it easy and efficient to accumulate and analyse data for research and innovation, performance and social media, and marketing and growth. Give it another five years, in fact, and Pandya may be managing a much larger operation than that with which he started. ‘It’s going to a positively challenging position’, Pandya noted. ‘APAC operations will begin to ramp up multi-fold’.
Marketing Firms, Take Note
Overall, Pyxis One has built a strong team of executives and investors to fulfil its vision. ‘Neel is one of the sharpest minds our country has’, said Mishra. ‘He sees and believes that AI infrastructure for marketing is all set to transform the way we approach business itself’. Multiple companies have already given the company glowing reviews. ‘Sophisticated, innovative, transformative, and yet so commonsensical’, commented Sandeep Bhandari, CRO & CSO of Affirm Inc. Robert Schneider, Chief Strategy Officer at Learfield IMG College, concluded: ‘It’s a truly formidable approach that will transform marketing forever’.
E-Commerce Service Pickupp Raises US$15mn in Funding
Operating in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, Pickupp is an express, same-day, and next-day e-commerce delivery service. The company leads the smart logistics and courier market in Asia and Singapore, serving 10,000+ merchants, delivering 9m+ parcels, and employing 30,000+ delivery agents on standby each day. Now, the firm has gained new investments from PChome, Cornerstone Ventures, Drive Catalyst, and existing partner Swire Properties.
With the new funding, Pickupp will capitalise on soaring Asian e-commerce growth during the pandemic. ‘This demand is not going away anytime soon’, said Crystal Pang, Pickupp’s co-founder and CEO. ‘This is an excellent way to provide flexible and highly transparent delivery solutions for whichever business sectors we serve’.
Where is Asian E-Commerce Headed?
According to Forrester, Asian online retail sales will grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2024. Consumers are used to scanning QR codes, tracking online deals, and filling their virtual shopping carts. In 2020, 75.8% of online retail sales came from people tapping smartphones, and by 2024, smartphone sales will likely be worth US$2tn.
In this type of market, businesses like Pickupp can help traditional retailers compete. In Singapore, the company worked with a live seafood auction seller to grow her delivery volume by 40% and save seven hours per day. Across the board, it offers Express Delivery from US$12 per order, same-Day delivery from US$8, and next-day from US$3.20. Said Pang: ‘People are more willing to try out new websites and new e-commerce players’.
What Are Pickupp’s Core Features?
-
On-demand courier, 7 days a week
-
24/7 real-time GPS tracking
-
Insured up to SGD $200
-
Cash on delivery
-
API integration
-
Drop-off photos and e-signatures
According to Lee Cheng Meng, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Pickupp Singapore, the company has seen a 20% increase in express deliveries in Singapore in just the past month. Its user base has grown 250% since the start of the global pandemic. In fact, to meet demand, the company launched its Shop On Pickupp platform, an e-commerce platform—and has refused to look back.
Following its recent Series A+ funding round, Pickupp is now focused on the future. ‘The pandemic triggered a seismic shift in consumer behavior’, said Pang. ‘We’re pleased to have such strong support from new and existing investors’. Indeed, US$15mn is a sizable sum to work with. She concluded: ‘Through our tech-driven solutions and services, we will be able to significantly enhance the support we provide to SMEs and help them meet the growing demand of the digital economy’.