Huawei unveils cloud and AI Innovation Lab in Singapore

May 20, 2020
Huawei has unveiled its new Singapore-based cloud and AI lab at the Huawei Cloud Summit 2019.

The new lab will be focused on developing local talent in the AI sphere, accelerating the development of cloud and AI technologies, and connecting Singapore with industry-leading AI capabilities.

"This is the start of our 19th year in Singapore, and we truly cherish the trust of our clients and partners,” said Nicholas Ma, CEO of Huawei International, according to the firm’s press release.

“Huawei will continue to invest in Singapore and participate in the Services 4.0 innovation to strive for the Smart Nation goal. To do this, we will be providing cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and Cloud & AI, and encouraging more talents to engage in AI development, innovative thinking, and revolutions in tech. 

“Our purpose is to help enterprises grow with intelligence and bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent Singapore."

At the Huawei Cloud summit, the firm signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies based across the Asia Pacific region to further the collaborative development of cloud and AI capabilities.

Edward Deng, President of Huawei Cloud Global Market said: 

"Singapore is an international center of innovation, also a strategical hub for China-funded and overseas enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region. Huawei Cloud attaches great importance to development in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific.”

