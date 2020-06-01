Huawei launches CloudFabric 2.0 for data centre networks

At the recent 2020 Huawei Global Analyst Summit (18/05 to 20/05), Huawei announced the launch of its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Centre Network solution.

Detailed in a press release, the augmented version of its initial CloudFabric will feature “high-density 400GE super capacity, zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, and autonomous driving,” ushering in a new era for the data centre sector.

"With the pervasive use of AI across industries, enterprise data centres that carry a large number of mission-critical services are evolving into the brains of enterprises," said Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain.

"We're stepping into an intelligence era with data as the key production factor. Datacenter networks are facing a series of challenges, such as 10-fold surges in data volume, packet-loss-induced computing power loss, and delayed TTM and fault rectification."

Addressing the challenges with technology

Meeting the challenges outlined by Wang, CloudFabric 2.0’s features will compensate for and overcome these pervasive issues:

Capacity: Huawei’s CloudEngine possesses six-times the industry average switching capacity, featuring 48-port 400GE line cards and capable of changing between 10GE, 40GE, 100GE and 400GE.

AI-driven: Due to an upgrade of its iLossless algorithm, Huawei’s system can perform dynamic, real-time adjustments to control congestion, reduce packet data loss to zero and optimise performance.

Autonomous: Powered by the iMaster NCE-Fabric network management and control system, CloudFabric 2.0 can self-optimise, reduce configuration errors significantly and evaluate its overall health.

With this latest development, Huawei has proved, once again, that it is at the cutting-edge of tech infrastructure innovation. In a previous article, Business Chief explored its new ‘CLOUD Stack’, a dynamic compound of cloud, AI and 5G:

"In this age of new infrastructure, computing power has become a new source of productivity; data is the new raw material,” said Zheng Yelai, VP at Huawei and President of HUAWEI CLOUD.

“Leveraging a wealth of experience in the industry, along with their experience with digital transformation, HUAWEI CLOUD has released the HUAWEI CLOUD Stack, aiming to accelerate digitalisation and intelligent upgrade of government and enterprise organizations alike."

Recognising the value of data

Summarising CloudFabric 2.0 puts into focus the importance placed on ‘data’ by Huawei. Designed to facilitate the start of an ‘intelligence era’ for data centres, the company’s position on developing this modern resource is clear.

Currently being deployed by 9,200 global customers, Huawei is likely to play a significant part in the increasing value of Big Data.

"Data is increasingly becoming an important strategic resource and a new production factor, and AI has become ubiquitous in multiple phases of data processing,” added Wang.

“As such, we have upgraded our CloudFabric solution to build ultra-broadband, lossless, and fully intelligent data centre networks, helping enterprises mine intelligence from data, accelerate digital transformation, and promote digital economy development."

