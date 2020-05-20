Article
Technology

Evie Networks brings ultra-fast EV charging to Australia

By Allen Jack
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Australian tech company Evie Networks is dedicated to creating the country’s largest ultra-fast EV charging network. 

Using 100% sustainable energy sources and with the ability to fully charge an EV in minutes rather than hours, the company is also spearheading developments for easy payment methods and 24/7 customer support.

“There are currently only around 70 fast charging sites in Australia, most of which are proprietary or require a subscription,” said CEO Chris Mills. “Providing ultra-fast charging stations at accessible highway locations around the country, all open-access and ‘pay-as-you-go’ is about serving EV drivers and opening up new journeys.”

Putting customers first

Announcing the completed construction of its Coochin Creek station on the Bruce Highway at the end of last year, Evie Networks stated that charging would be free for the first month and then moved to a pay-as-you-go service, either via the Evie app or a RFID card. 

“This station is the first of what will be the largest rollout of ultra-fast highway charging stations being built in Australia,” said Mills. 

SEE ALSO:

Receiving investments of A$35mn from the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund and an additional A$15mn grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, Evie Networks’s project is receiving recognition for its importance.

A growing market

Despite Evie Network’s enthusiasm for the EV revolution, in 2018 it was estimated that only 1,352 EVs were sold (excluding Tesla figures, which are not publically released) in Australia. Compared to 1.05 million in China and 361,307 in the US sold in the same year, Australia has been lagging behind global trends in committing to widespread EV adoption.

However, in a report from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE), analysis suggests that 50% of all new cars sold in Australia by 2030 will be EVs.  

In an article by The Guardian, Behyad Jafari, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Council, said, “The destination for Australia is predetermined. The choice is how much value and benefit we capture in getting there. Globally, there is some US$300bn being invested in the EV sector. Surely Australia should be getting a piece of the action?”

For more information on business topics in ANZ, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief ANZ.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter

EV ChargingEvie NetworksBITRE
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy