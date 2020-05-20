CyCraft Technology honoured at 2020 CE awards

Taiwanese cybersecurity company CyCraft Technology has received multiple awards at the 2020 CE awards for its exceptional tech solutions.

The CEA (cybersecurity excellence) awards is an organisation seeking to formally recognise products, individuals and companies in the field who are pioneering best-practice.

CyCraft was honoured with multiple gold prizes in several categories, including Best Cybersecurity Company, Best Startup, Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company.

Receiving particular praise were the company’s managed direction and response platform (CyCarrier) and its threat intelligence platform (CyberTotal).

Dedicated to leveraging AI (artificial intelligence) technology in new and exciting ways, CyCraft wants to develop next-gen cybersecurity solutions which successfully combine computer automation with human creativity.

Collaborative security

Speaking in a press release, Beson Wu, Founder and CEO, stated that his company’s aim was to develop truly collaborative security solutions.

“In two years, we have developed and put into operation an innovative AI-powered SecOps platform - effectively orchestrating endpoint telemetry, MITRE ATT&CK context, global threat intelligence for optimized situation awareness, and efficiently managing millions of endpoints from government and enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

CyCraft’s AI-powered, forensic-based threat detection programme is capable of inspecting thousands of sources simultaneously, allowing breaches to be detected early and fast.

The situationally aware software can then assess whether a cyberattack has happened or is in-progress, analyse the root cause, prioritises notifications for security teams according to threat-severity and then recommends a course of action.

The company has also developed its MDR (managed detection and response) system, Xensor:

“Combining machine learning with unique forensic telemetry technology, Xensor provides highly efficient automated threat triage and remote endpoint access for incident investigation and threat hunting,” CyCraft says on its website.

“An evolution above current security products, Xensor integrates multi-dimensional threat intelligence, including UEBA, program memory forensics, endpoint computer forensics, and network traffic analysis, without additional virus signatures or feature rules, to expediently respond and reduce security costs.

