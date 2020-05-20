Article
Cyberdyne sets up $82mn fund for cybernic healthcare technology

May 20, 2020
Japanese robotics venture firm, Cyberdyne Inc, has announced the establishment of a fund worth $82mn. The fund will be used to invest in companies operating in the healthcare and cybernic technology spaces.

Cybernic technology aims to recover lost functions of the body utilising robotics, engineering and IT. With Japan’s increasingly aging population, robotics is being viewed as a possible solution not just in terms of healthcare, but also in aiding the workforce.

The fund, called the Cybernic Excellence Japan Fund 1 Investment Limited Partnership (CEJ Fund) includes five partners: Daiwa House Industry, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, Daido Life Insurance Co, Mizhou Bank Ltd, Mizhou Capital Co Ltd.

Cyberdyne stated it has set up the fund to “support and nurture venture companies aiming as solving social issues and creating a new Cybernic Industry”.

The fund will be invested over a period of 10 years into companies working on human assisted technology across the sectors of healthcare, robotics, AI, IoT and Big Data.

