Article
Technology

Cyber Security CRC and Penten developing cyber traps to enhance industry security

By Sarah Smith
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Australia-based cybersecurity firm Penten is working with the not for profit Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre (Cyber Security CRC) to develop cyber traps that are capable of actively identifying data breaches within networks as they occur

This research and development of cyber trap solutions leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly enhance the immediacy of data breach identification.

Set to be conducted across two groundbreaking projects, the research will enable cyber traps to undergo continuous improvements in order to match the agility of emergent cybersecurity threats.

"The average time taken to detect a data breach is more than 200 days,” said Penten CEO Matthew Wilson in the joint press release.

See more:


“Using artificial intelligence dramatically cuts this time and gives Australia's cyber defenders the chance to identify and defend against the breach as it is taking place."

Wilson continued: "[AI] forms the core of our TrapsDocs solution for document protection.  Along with using Artificial Intelligence in the TrapDocs product, Penten was recently awarded $2m by the Australian Army to create decoy radio emissions using AI to confuse adversaries on the battlefield.”

"The Cyber Security CRC is excited to be the catalyst bringing together two teams of Australia's cyber security researchers and cyber innovators to work to create advanced, ground breaking cyber security technology,” said Rachael Falk, CEO of Cyber Security CRC.

NetworkDataresilienceCybersecurity
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy