Cyber Security CRC and Penten developing cyber traps to enhance industry security

Australia-based cybersecurity firm Penten is working with the not for profit Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre (Cyber Security CRC) to develop cyber traps that are capable of actively identifying data breaches within networks as they occur

This research and development of cyber trap solutions leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly enhance the immediacy of data breach identification.

Set to be conducted across two groundbreaking projects, the research will enable cyber traps to undergo continuous improvements in order to match the agility of emergent cybersecurity threats.

"The average time taken to detect a data breach is more than 200 days,” said Penten CEO Matthew Wilson in the joint press release.

“Using artificial intelligence dramatically cuts this time and gives Australia's cyber defenders the chance to identify and defend against the breach as it is taking place."

Wilson continued: "[AI] forms the core of our TrapsDocs solution for document protection. Along with using Artificial Intelligence in the TrapDocs product, Penten was recently awarded $2m by the Australian Army to create decoy radio emissions using AI to confuse adversaries on the battlefield.”

"The Cyber Security CRC is excited to be the catalyst bringing together two teams of Australia's cyber security researchers and cyber innovators to work to create advanced, ground breaking cyber security technology,” said Rachael Falk, CEO of Cyber Security CRC.