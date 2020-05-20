Article
Chinese big data oncology firm LinkDoc raises $151mn

May 20, 2020
Chinese company LinkDoc Technology Ltd has just completed its series D funding round, raising $151mn from investors, China Money Network has reported. The investment was led by the sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC).

LinkDoc is an oncology big data company which collects and standardises healthcare data from hospitals for over 3,000 diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and utilises AI and Big Data to provide customised information for the use of healthcare regulators, researchers, insurers and pharmaceutical companies.

The business has partnerships with over 500 hospitals across 30 provinces and regional in China and describes itself as “the world’s leading provider of artificial intelligence and medical big data solutions”.

Working across medical institutions, the pharmaceutical industry, the insurance industry and individual patients outside of hospital, the company says it has collaborated with over 600 departments from over 300 top oncology centres in China.

Leading investor CIC is wholly state-owned and manages part of China’s foreign exchange reserves. It was established in 2007 and its most recently recorded AUM (assets under management) figure stands at $810bn.

 

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

