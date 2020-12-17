Beyond Limits expands its AI technology into Asia Pacific

Following an announcement made by Beyond Limits, the industrial and enterprise grade artificial intelligence (AI) technology company announced its first wave of initiatives and partnerships to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

As part of its expansion, the company aims to foster strong AI talent in Singapore and across the APAC region, as well as develop new applications for digital transformation, data infrastructure and advanced analytics.

The signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Beyond Limits and Kaplan Higher Education Institute, will see the two organisations promote a world class pipeline of AI and data science talent for students and working professionals in Singapore, as well as establishing an annual industrial internship at Beyond Limits for the top technology, AI or data science students.

In addition to the MoU, Beyond limits has entered into a strategic partnership with Infosys Compaz - a joint venture between Temasek Holdings and Infosys Ltd. As part of the collaboration Infosys Compaz will offer Beyond Limits’ Cognitive AI solutions - alongside its own digital services - to over 2,000 customers in the APAC region.

"We are excited to start our journey with a strong pipeline of strategic partnerships across the region. We are on track to achieve our long-term commitment in creating automated solutions with human-like powers of reasoning that amplify the talent and capabilities of people in Singapore and Asia Pacific. The region is witnessing state-sponsored AI initiatives and increasing business investments as a result of global market and economic disruption in 2020. Beyond Limits is extremely honored to be a part of a region-wide collective effort with Kaplan and Infosys Compaz to nurture talent growth in AI for good and provide top-of-the-line technology services,” commented Leonard Lee, Beyond Limits Asia Pacific President.

For more information on Beyond Limits Cognitive AI technology, click here!

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .