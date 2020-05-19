AirTrunk recognised for innovative hyperscale data centres

AirTrunk, a specialist in hyperscale data centres in the Asia-Pacific region, has been recognised for its innovative hyperscale data centre facilities.

At this week’s DataCloud Awards 2018 in Monte Carlo, Monaco, AirTrunk received the inaugural Hyperscale Award for its innovative approach to the IT architecture, design and construction of its two data centres in Australia.

Robin Khuda, founder and CEO of AirTrunk, commented: “Receiving recognition on a global level at Datacloud Europe is testament to the strength of the AirTrunk team, and the success of our design and construction model. We’ve integrated best practices in every aspect to build world-class hyperscale data centres and set new standards for the industry.”

“As the pioneer of hyperscale data centres (defined as 50MW+ capacity) in the Asia Pacific market, we have been extremely ambitious and successful in delivering the scale, quality and fast deployment that our customers need,” continued Khuda.

The Sydney facility is supported by its dedicated and dual feed 132KV high voltage infrastructure, while the Melbourne facility is supported by a diverse 66KV high voltage feed. This ensures AirTrunk is equipped to scale quickly and in line with customer requirements.

AirTrunk’s Sydney and Melbourne facilities are designed for large cloud, content and enterprise customers looking for a secure and reliable place to house high and rapidly growing volumes of data.