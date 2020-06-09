Drawing on 18 years of experience in healthcare as well as his Masters in Medical Physics, Yogeshkumar Ratnakumar, has held various positions at Nucletron and Siemens Healthineers during that time, Ratnakumar believes that navigating these different roles has given him a broad perspective of the industry, stating “I have seen the level of interconnectivity, coordination and support required just within the departments at Varian Medical Systems to deliver the satisfying customer experiences that strengthen relationships.”

Ratnakumar describes Varian Medical Systems as “very unique. Varian combines the ingenuity of people with the power of data and technology to achieve our fundamental goal ‘to create a world without fear of cancer’, which I believe makes a huge difference compared to other companies.” Over the last four and a half years working at Varian Medical Systems, Ratnakumar has seen the organization embark on multiple strategic initiatives, including its transformation from a radiation oncology organization into a complete cancer care organization” he explains.

Since its founding in 1948, Varian Medical Systems has been an innovative company, creating intelligent products to support its customer’s fight to cure cancer and reimagine patient treatment. Ratnakumar explains that its approach to innovation adopts a startup mentality “The basics of digital transformation is to be agile and adaptive to prototyping. A mentality which is common among startup organizations. So, at Varian we have been driving agility and prototyping within our operations in order to be adaptive to achieve our core mission goals.” As a result, “at the root of our transformation is an intense focus on what we do, why we do it the way we do, and the impact those actions have on our operations. We have multiple initiatives across the organisation all working to harness data from a variety of sources that leverage machine learning and AI to improve the ability to deliver extremely high quality care globally.”

Reflecting on the workforce at Varian Medical Systems, Ratnakumar believes that the organization is blessed with people of which it is proud of. “We have a strong value system at Varian, we drive individual connections to drive cultural change, which is critical to adopting new technologies and adapting processes.” When discussing the company’s biggest strengths Ratnakumar doesn’t hesitate to attribute this title to its people, “our people and our interconnected value system are our biggest strengths. Our biggest success is the amount of lives that we have touched over the years and we won't stop, every day we want to touch.”

