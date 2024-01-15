Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Event
Tue 19 Mar - Tue 19 Mar, 2024
Virtual Conference
11:00 GMT
Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Join the World's Fastest Growing Sustainability & ESG Virtual Event...
Experience the excitement of Sustainability LIVE Singapore, where you have the opportunity to witness captivating keynote presentations by esteemed speakers from renowned companies such as EY, Mahindra Group, and Korindo Group.
Engage in two dynamic, interactive panels delving into Sustainability Strategies and Net Zero & Planet, and participate in insightful fireside chats with two of Singapore's top CSOs.
Don't miss the chance to be part of Sustainability LIVE Singapore, the premier virtual platform that brings together like-minded professionals from across Asia to connect and collaborate.
Get your FREE VIRTUAL TICKET here
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time
Tue 19 Mar - Tue 19 Mar, 2024
11:00 - 17:00 GMTAdd to calendar
Location
Virtual Conference
Singapore
Price
FREE