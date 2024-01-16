Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital, BizClik brands, have launched The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024. These prestigious awards have been designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of procurement and supply chain.



To be held on the first day of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London 2024 (24, September), the awards will celebrate the best in the industry with the following categories:



Procurement Transformation Award

Supply Chain Innovation Award

Future Leader Award

Digital Supply Chain Award

Supply Chain Sustainability Award

Executive of the Year Award

Global Logistics Award

Procurement Technology Award

Project of the Year Award

Supplier Diversity Award

Procurement Consultancy Award

Lifetime of Achievement Award

This is your opportunity to step into the spotlight by putting yourself, organisation or colleague forward.



The esteemed judging panel will include:





What are you waiting for? It’s your time to shine.



Share with us the ways in which you have showcased exceptional performance, innovation, and strategic thinking in the industry.



Apply for The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024 and start the application process.



Applications: START NOW - Apply here.



> Entries Open on 26 Feb

> Entries Close on 26 March