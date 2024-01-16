The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024
Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital, BizClik brands, have launched The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024. These prestigious awards have been designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of procurement and supply chain.
To be held on the first day of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London 2024 (24, September), the awards will celebrate the best in the industry with the following categories:
- Procurement Transformation Award
- Supply Chain Innovation Award
- Future Leader Award
- Digital Supply Chain Award
- Supply Chain Sustainability Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Global Logistics Award
- Procurement Technology Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Supplier Diversity Award
- Procurement Consultancy Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
This is your opportunity to step into the spotlight by putting yourself, organisation or colleague forward.
The esteemed judging panel will include:
- Daniel Weise - BCG
- Jim Townsend - Walgreen Boots Alliance
- Ninian Wilson - Vodafone Procurement Company
- Alisa Bornstein - Visa Europe
What are you waiting for? It’s your time to shine.
Share with us the ways in which you have showcased exceptional performance, innovation, and strategic thinking in the industry.
Apply for The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024 and start the application process.
Applications: START NOW - Apply here.
> Entries Open on 26 Feb
> Entries Close on 26 March
Tue 24 Sep - Tue 24 Sep, 2024
14:30 - 18:00 GMTAdd to calendar
Business Design Centre
UK