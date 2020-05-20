What Malaysians buy online during Ramadan and Hari Raya

One of the largest online marketplaces in Malaysia has revealed that in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan and Raya festivals, more Malaysian shoppers will explore buying new items online..

Hoseok Kim, Chief Executive Officer of 11street said: “Malaysian shoppers keep surprising us. During the Ramadan Raya period from 2015 to 2016, we have experienced more than 2.5 times uplift in overall online sales.

“11street projects that online sales will continue upward by at least 50 percent throughout the Ramadan and Raya periods this year, thanks to our customers’ evolving shopping patterns.”

Hot items purchased during Ramadan and Hari Raya

Malaysians will continue to shop for sought-after items online, such as electronics, home gadgets and clothing apparels as they prepare for Hari Raya. According to 11street’s findings, there was a significant increase in the purchase of e-vouchers in 2016, upon the availability of more options in the category. The search for food and beverage e-vouchers surged to more than 1.2 million during the Ramadan period for that year.

As the Hari Raya holiday period approaches, 11street also anticipates that Malaysians’ search for car services and road safety-related items to multiply rapidly as they prepare to balik kampung. Since its inception in 2015, 11street has witnessed at least a three-fold increase in both searches and online sales for baby car seats and car maintenance packages.

The online marketplace surmised that these behaviourial patterns were driven by the lower prices found online to combat rising cost of living, and also the convenience of online shopping coupled with the abundance in variety.