Article
Digital Strategy

Virgin Australia to add Wi-Fi to trans-Tasman flights to compete with Qantas and Air New Zealand

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The second largest carrier in Australia, Virgin Australia, has announced it will be introducing Wi-Fi to its trans-Tasman flights.

The inflight Internet will be installed in a bid for the airline to compete with rivals Qantas and Air New Zealand.

The news follows the alliance announced by Qantas and Air New Zealand in June, with the two firms working together on a codeshare partnership.

Virgin Australia will provide Wi-Fi on its flights between Australia and New Zealand from 28 October.

The carrier will offer all passengers 15 mins free use and then charge AU$7 (US$5.19) per hour or AUS$13 (US$9.65) for the whole journey.

SEE ALSO:

The firm has confirmed that the connection speeds will allow for video streaming, browsing the web, social media, and emails.

A spokesperson for the company announced that several Boeing 737 aircrafts are already installed with the connectivity.

“Last year, 1.5 million Australians flew to New Zealand and we’re looking forward to making their trip across the ditch even more enjoyable with a meal and drink as well as WiFi so they can keep connected whilst in the sky,” stated Rob Sharp, Virgin Australia Airline Group Executive.

“We’re committed to expanding our presence in New Zealand with new services including flights from Sydney to Wellington; Melbourne to Queenstown; and Newcastle to Auckland as well as extra flights to Auckland, all of which commence in the next couple of months.” 

QantasVirgin AustraliaAir New ZealandWi-Fi
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy