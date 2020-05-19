Article
[VIDEO] Industry Expert Shares Marketing Tips for Business Owners

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
If you own a business you should know by now that you can’t do it all on your own. Advice, recommendations and insight from others in the field are invaluable tools for any business owner. 

Diana Ryall worked for Apple Australia for 20 years in a variety of positions, including managing director. She founded her own business, Xplore For Success in 2002. Her company offers career development programs in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Perth, and has helped countless global and country-wide businesses including KPMG, American Express, Citi, Commonwealth bank, NAB and QBE.

In short, she’s a great resource.

In this video, RaboDirect picks her brain about the best ways to help your business reach its target market without blowing the budget. She discusses:

  1. the importance of the elevator pitch,
  2. how her company uses different social media platforms,
  3. the importance of determining the best way to reach sources of potential business,
  4. cultivating relationships with customers and
  5. the benefits of getting referrals from current customers.

Watch the video to hear her number one rule. 

About Diana:
Diana has held several influential roles in the business sector and community. She’s served on boards for senior women’s career development, was part of the judging panel of the Australian Best Employers program run by Hewitt Associates and has been on the Diversity Council for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, among other honours. 

About RaboDirect:
RaboDirect is part of the Rabobank Group, a Dutch operative founded in 1898. It’s the world’s leading food and agribusiness bank, and one of the largest financial institution in the world. Self-named “Saving Specialists”, RaboDirect Australia offers a range of savings accounts with healthy rates.

