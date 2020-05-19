Surfest in Newcastle: In the Water and ONshore Fun For Its 30th Anniversary

Newcastle’s surf culture is unlike any other city’s in the world—a uniqueness that will be on showcase from 15 to 21 February with Surfest’s ONshore. With several days full of fun, sun and surf, the city hopes to bring together thousands of people to appreciate the largest surfing festival in the Southern Hemisphere with opportunities both on the beach and throughout the city.

Highlights of the week-long party include a screening of iconic ‘Surf Flicks’ on the big screen at Honeysuckle; a curated tour detailing the making of Aussie rock legends in The Making of Midnight Oil Exhibition at Newcastle Museum; an outdoor concert featuring Jim Moginie’s Electric Guitar Orchestra and Rob Hirst’s iconic blues group Backsliders; an evening Light Up Newcastle Lantern Walk.

But if you want to be a part of history, join up with the crowd looking to set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of surfboards.



Nobbys Beach, where visitors can line up their surfboards to break a Guinness World record this weekend. Image: Supplied.

“Surfest hosts a colossal 800 plus national and international competitors, and what better way to start Surfest’s ONshore activities than to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest line of surfboards on Nobbys Beach?” shared Newcastle’s Lord Mayor, Cr Nuatali Nelmes, in a press release.

And while surf legends like Matt Banting are battling to win the Burton Automotive Pro in Surfest, spectators and those looking for good food or surf schools, the Harbour Foreshore is the place to be during Surfest ONshore.

“Surfest ONshore is an incredible celebration of Newcastle’s unique beach culture,” said Nelmes. “From the restaurants along the Harbour Foreshore to the many surf clubs and surf schools, myriad of pristine beaches and our working port – Novocastrians and visitors are coming together this month to recognise, and make the most of surfing in our community.”



Kids enjoying the surf at Merewether Beach, where the Surfest competition will take place. Image: Supplied.

Visit Surfest’s website for a complete list of events.