Article
Digital Strategy

Singaporean firms among Asia-Pacific’s top exporters to Dubai

By Nye Longman
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has recently concluded a seminar in Singapore, to attract local investors to Dubai and build ties with the Southeast Asian country’s thriving business community.

Held in collaboration with the Singapore Business Federation, the seminar highlighted DAFZA’s incentives and benefits designed to support global businesses seeking to establish a strategic market footprint in Dubai and the rest of the MENA region.

It also served as an interactive platform to showcase Dubai’s continuing progress to become one of the world’s leading business hubs. The forum was conducted to open doors for leading Singaporean firms to explore the benefits of building their presence in the Freezone.

Singaporean companies from high-value industries, including electronics, jewelry and precious stones, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and medical products, and automobiles, are currently operating in DAFZA. 

Jamal Bin Marghoob, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications at DAFZA, said: “The event served as an ideal platform to highlight Dubai as a destination of choice among global investors and entrepreneurs planning to expand in the MENA region. Furthermore, we had an opportunity to discuss our offerings and prominent role in terms of helping enhance their respective businesses in Dubai. Through this latest forum, we are confident that we successfully attained our goal of furthering DAFZA’s relations with Singapore’s business community.”

The Freezone continuously attracts global investors thanks to its many key incentives, including 100 per cent tax exemption and foreign ownership; zero currency restrictions; and a business-friendly regulatory environment.

June's issue of Business Review Australia and Asia is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

Dubai Airport Freezone Authority seminar Singapore DAFZAJamal Bin Marghoob Director
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy