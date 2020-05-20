Singaporean firms among Asia-Pacific’s top exporters to Dubai

Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has recently concluded a seminar in Singapore, to attract local investors to Dubai and build ties with the Southeast Asian country’s thriving business community.

Held in collaboration with the Singapore Business Federation, the seminar highlighted DAFZA’s incentives and benefits designed to support global businesses seeking to establish a strategic market footprint in Dubai and the rest of the MENA region.

It also served as an interactive platform to showcase Dubai’s continuing progress to become one of the world’s leading business hubs. The forum was conducted to open doors for leading Singaporean firms to explore the benefits of building their presence in the Freezone.

Singaporean companies from high-value industries, including electronics, jewelry and precious stones, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and medical products, and automobiles, are currently operating in DAFZA.

Jamal Bin Marghoob, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications at DAFZA, said: “The event served as an ideal platform to highlight Dubai as a destination of choice among global investors and entrepreneurs planning to expand in the MENA region. Furthermore, we had an opportunity to discuss our offerings and prominent role in terms of helping enhance their respective businesses in Dubai. Through this latest forum, we are confident that we successfully attained our goal of furthering DAFZA’s relations with Singapore’s business community.”

The Freezone continuously attracts global investors thanks to its many key incentives, including 100 per cent tax exemption and foreign ownership; zero currency restrictions; and a business-friendly regulatory environment.

