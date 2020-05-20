Ola highlights quality in latest ANZ push

Indian ridesharing firm Ola, one of the largest such platforms in the world, has launched a fresh marketing campaign to drive continued growth in the ANZ market.

Its 30 second TV spot notes the firm’s offering from the perspective of both drivers and passengers, noting that Ola provides each group with everything its main competitors offer and more besides.

“Ola is providing a credible and better value rideshare service to riders in Australia and New Zealand, who until recently, had limited options to choose from. We wanted to highlight the brand as arideshare option which isn’t just as good as our competitors, it’s better,” said Andrew Balint, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola ANZ, in the firm’s press release.

“Launching this TVC is an exciting step forward for our brand and we’re confident that Ola’s brand proposition is driving us and the local rideshare industry in the right direction.”

Chris Spanos, Creative Director at Advertising Advantage, added “Brand Recall is key to driving usage of Ola at time of need. Ola have such a great proposition and it was critical for this project to develop and produce a concept that focussed on removing barriers for consumers to try the Ola service with a comparative, rational and value driven approach.”