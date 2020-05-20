Article
Mining Show 2017: 10th annual expo for mining and quarrying in the Middle East, Africa and Asia a roaring success

May 20, 2020
The annual event brought together over 2,000 mining and quarrying professionals at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The 10th annual edition of The Mining Show opened its doors on 2nd October until 3rd October at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Center.

With the event formally treated as the annual meeting place for regional Ministers of Energy, it continues to provide a platform for the entire mining ecosystem to debate, discuss and develop ideas within the industry. The Mining Show has grown to be the only event with a geographical reach covering the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and South Asia. An unrivalled conference and exhibition with over 2000 attendees, the show has seen billions of dollars of business initiated, influenced and concluded on-site.

Ministry of Energy are the official patrons of the event, alongside partners; Fujeriah National Energy Company (FNRC), and the Institute of Quarrying.

“The Mining Show provides a perfect platform for mining companies, investors and governments to develop sustainable mining within the region.” - H. E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister, Ministry of Energy, UAE.

Other sponsors include Stevin Rock, The Royal Commission for Yanbu, Quarry Mining, Outotec, Orica, SNC Lavalin, SSCI, Caltex, Haver and Boecker, Hawcroft Consulting International, IMS, Pix Pro, Rockwell Automation, Sitech, Trimble, and Partners in Performance.

Back and Bigger in 2018

Returning in its 11th year, The Mining Show will be back on the 8th and 9th October 2018 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Center to bring together the entire mining and quarrying ecosystem across this unique region.

2018 will also mark the launch of a new independent event, The Quarrying Show. In partnership with Stevin Rock, The Quarrying Show will be held on 10 -11 October at Stevin Rock quarry site – Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Once an extension of The Mining Show’s Quarry and Construction Materials conference, The Quarrying Show 2018 is now its own entity, designed to demonstrate and display the machinery and technology involved in the safe, sustainable and efficient excavation and production of aggregate and construction material.

Partnering with the UAE Ministry of Energy, The Mining Show examines the key challenges and opportunities facing the efficient extraction, production and recycling of construction materials across the region. The event is a facilitator for companies trying to break into this exciting market and secure a prime position to do business with these key stakeholders. You can learn more about getting involved in The Mining Show 2018 by visiting: www.terrapinn.com/miningme

