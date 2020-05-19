Marketing Small Businesses Down Under On A Budget

Aussie small businesses are spreading the word about the products and services they have to offer, and they're doing so on strict marketing budgets.

Whether it's mobile or social media marketing, business owners Down Under are getting the job done while staying under budget. Here are just a few ways small businesses in Australia are marketing with their budgets in mind.

Aussie Marketing Costs On The Rise

Marketing isn't cheap, especially for small businesses that put a lot of time and effort into spreading the word about their goods and services. With marketing costs on the rise, small business owners need to find cost-effective ways to promote their brand.

According to Responsys Asia Pacific, marketing budgets for companies in the region have increased by 54 percent in 2013 alone.

With an expected increase of 23 percent for the coming months, Australian companies are doing all they can to keep their marketing costs down.

Networking Is Budget-Friendly

Aussie businesses know that spreading the word by actually, well, spreading the word is one of the most budget-friendly marketing practices around.

That's right: networking goes a long way when it comes to brand recognition and building a solid presence within the industry.

Whether it's attending industry events, joining online forums or simply being active on social media sites, networking is an inexpensive way for small businesses to market themselves.

As for the costs involved, time is the main budgetary concern with networking.

Realistic Budgeting Goals

Small business owners in Australia know that their budgets aren't just a number, but rather a goal that is always evolving.

As the following article notes, being realistic about marketing costs is just 1 of 5 ways to be an even better budget manager, especially for small businesses that don't have an official budgeting supervisor.

A realistic budget is one that takes all of a business's finances into consideration, not just marketing costs. In addition, as sales fluctuate from one month to the next, the budgeting goal should fluctuate accordingly. By keeping an attainable budget, small businesses Down Under can adjust their marketing efforts to fit their ever-changing finances.

Keep Brand In Mind

Missing the marketing mark results in lost time and finances; this is why brand familiarization is so important. Australian businesses know exactly what they are selling and, more importantly, who they are selling it too. Without brand recognition, small business owners basically have to reinvent themselves for each new marketing campaign.

By establishing a brand and a voice early on, small business owners don't need to pour as much effort into each new campaign, which is a more cost-effective marketing approach.

Free Always Helps

Although there may be upfront costs involved, offering free goods and services is always a great way to attract business. Whether it's offering customers free trials or sample products, Aussie businesses know that the word "free" is one of the best marketing pitches out there.

With that said, small business owners who use the free approach also know to follow up their freebies with a substantial call to action.

When it comes to marketing on a strict budget, small business owners in Australia do it best.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including small business and finance.