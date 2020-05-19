Article
Digital Strategy

How Alibaba is growing Australian wine

By Harry Allan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Alibaba is now offering a B2C wine store that will stock Australian wines through its Tmall.com marketplace. Supported by Wine Australia and operated by Chinese wine e-retailer Vinehoo.com, it will begin by stocking 10 brands from eight regions.
 

Vinehoo.com will facilitate order fulfilment and will also provide a platform to build the profile of Australian wines and regions among Chinese consumers.

“The opening of the store is a landmark moment that builds on a year of strong growth for Australian wine in the Chinese export market,” said Andreas Clark, CEO of Wine Australia. “It opens up another commercial opportunity for Australian wineries to tap into China’s growing appreciation for our fine wines.”

“The food and wine culture in China continues to evolve, and there is increased demand from Chinese consumers for premium quality products online.

“Our support of Tmall’s flagship Australian wine store helps us capitalise on this growing interest in Australian wine and gives us the opportunity to further reinforce the message with consumers that wines of Australian provenance are of the highest quality.”
 

Maggie Zhou, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand markets for Alibaba said: “The partnership between Tmall and Wine Australia will allow local winemakers to access the 434 million active consumers across our China retail marketplaces. As the domestic wine sector in China is yet to reach maturity and Australian wines are considered world-class and come at varied price points, the opportunity to sell to China’s burgeoning middle class is significant.

“Beyond established, well-recognised Australian wine brands, there is also strong potential for smaller producers to gain traction internationally. With the opening of Alibaba’s Australian office in late 2016, our local team will be helping winemakers of all sizes effectively market their products, navigate distribution channels and align to overseas preferences.”

Business Review Australia & Asia's September issue is live. 

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [Powerretail.com]

Alibaba Australia Australian wineTmall.com Australia Vinehoo.com Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy