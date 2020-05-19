Article
Corporate Finance

Vista Group sees profits increase by 36% during first half of 2018

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
The New Zealand-based international film technology provider, Vista Group International, has announced a 36% increase in its profit between January and June of this year.

The firm’s revenue rose by 20% to reach $60.1mn during the review period compared to the previous year.

Vista Group’s net profit attributable to shareholders grew by $1.4mn during the first half of the year, increasing from $3.8mn in 2017 to $5.2mn.

The Auckland-based company attributed the first half figures to its acquisition of the Mexican cinema analytics reseller, formerly Senda Direccion Tecnologica (now Vista Latin America).

Vista Group anticipates that it will continue to expand throughout the year, and could reach the fifth consecutive year of its revenue growing by at least 20%.

“A very pleasing first half performance provides confidence we can deliver to our guidance for the full year,” stated Vista Group International.

“Revenue expansion is also very much on the agenda for cinema, both through developing ancillary revenue streams with third parties, and through the development of new innovative product offerings.”

