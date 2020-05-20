Article
Corporate Finance

SK Group seeking sale of SK Shipping subsidiary

May 20, 2020
undefined mins
South Korean conglomerate SK Group has announced that it is selling its shipping subsidiary SK Shipping amid issues with debt and poor market growth
 
The majority stake has a buyer in private equity investment company Hahn & Co, which is purchasing up to 90% of SK Shipping for US$1.35bn according to Business Korea.
 
Hahn & Co’s portfolio already includes H-Line Shipping, as well as a range of industrial, consumer, auto, media, and IT firms.
 
Pulse, of Maeli Business News Korea, said that SK Shipping has faltered under “a growing debt burden amid an industry slowdown,” as well as “the government’s strengthening watch over business groups’ in-house trading.”
 
The Fair Trade Commission has updated its regulatory rules to include intra-group deals if family members hold 20% in the business, down from 30%, Pulse added.
 
See more:
 
 
In addition, any subsidiaries in which the listed firms own a 50% or greater stake are also included. SK Shipping fulfils both of these amended regulatory rules.
 
SK Shipping, founded in 1982 as Yukong Shipping, entered into a large-scale loan following the global financial crisis and has yet to recover from the debt accrued despite business restructuring and bond sales.
 
Business Korea noted that “SK Shipping’s debt rate stood at 2,391 percent and the amount of its debts reached 4.4 trillion won (US$3.96 billion).”
 
The sale will end SK Group’s 36-year-long activity in the shipping industry.
Supply ChainHahn & CoLogisticsSK Holdings
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy