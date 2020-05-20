Article
Corporate Finance

Sinovation Ventures establishes $391mn AI fund in Guangzhou

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Sinovation Ventures, a Chinese VC firm founded by former Google China head Kai-Fu Lee, is establishing $391mn AI fund in Guangzhou.  

The fund will invest in projects related to AI, big data, education, consumption upgrade and B2B services. It will help Guangzhou to develop its AI business chain.

Sinovation Ventures will also set up an AI subsidiary and a research centre in the city to help Guangzhou’s AI development.  

See also:

Sinovation Ventures raises $500mn funding

SenseTime and Alibaba to build AI Lab in Hong Kong

Read the May issue of Business Chief!

The subsidiary will be called Chuangxin Qizhi Guangzhou and will focus on AI and B2B, providing products and solutions for enterprises

Guangzhou is catching up with Shenzhen which last year made $349.16bn in GDP compares to Guangzhou which made $336.64bn despite having almost 2mn more people, according to China Money Network.

The city of Tianjin also set up a $16bn fund this month to support AI development, as part of China’s aim to lead the world in AI by 2025.

 

 

GoogleAIGuangzhouShenzhen
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy