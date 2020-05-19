Laing O’Rourke secures two Australian defence contracts valued at $495mn

British construction giant Laing O’Rourke has been awarded two defense contacts from the Australian Parliament to act as the managing contractor for the projects based at the Larrakeyah Defence Precinct in the Northern Territory.

One of these projects, valued at AUD$223mn, will see Laing O’Rourke upgrading the infrastructure of the military base over the course of the next 25 years in the aim of enhancing the conditions and experience for the operating personnel.

The other contract, worth AUD$272mn, will entail the construction of a number of new key facilities at the base to support regional naval operations, including a new outer wharf to be used by the Royal Australian Navy’s ships and submarines.

“The project will enhance the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) capacity to conduct operations and exercises in the north of Australia, while providing fuel storage and refuelling capabilities to meet current and projected demands,” said Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne.

“This investment in Defence facilities will enhance support to ADF operations and maximise opportunities for local industry.”

The latest deal comes after Laing O’Rourke also secured a AUD$1bn deal with the government in March to upgrade Sydney’s Central Metro station, the busiest train station in the country, to better cope with the increasing commuter capacity.