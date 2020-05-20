Article
Corporate Finance

JD.com rasies $2.5bn for logistics

By James Henderson
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com has raised around $2.5bn in financing for its logistics subsidiary, JD Logistics.

Investors include Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia China, China Merchants Group, Tencent, China Life, China Development Bank Capital FOF, China Structural Reform Fund and ICBC International.

After the completion of this transaction, JD.com, which is valued at $10.9bn, will remain the majority shareholder of JD Logistics with an 81.4% stake. The financing is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

See also:

Tencent, JD.com lead $863mn investment in online retailer Vipshop

JD’s new 7Fresh chain a move in O2O grocery war

JD.com to use drones for rural delivery

Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, said the company’s decision to establish its own logistics network had resulted in JD Logistics becoming an industry leader.

“The shift throughout global e-commerce towards our model is vindication of the path we chose,” he commented.

“This current funding round sets the stage for us to further invest in expanding our lead in the sector in areas like automation, drones and robotics. JD Logistics will continue to support both JD.com’s e-commerce business and the logistical needs for a wide range of industries for years to come.”

Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics, added: “Over the decade that we have built out our operations, initially to support our own e-commerce business, we have created the most efficient, integrated and user-friendly logistics network in China.

“This financing will enable JD Logistics to further enhance its smart supply chain network with openness and integration. It is a major step, which will speed up our collaborative efforts with leading industry partners and build China’s next-generation commercial infrastructure ecosystem.”

JD.com has been operating its self-owned logistics system since 2007, and established JD Logistics as a stand-alone subsidiary in April 2017.

TencentLogisticsRichard LiuHillhouse Capital
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy