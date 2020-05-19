Article
Corporate Finance

Five ways ERP can aid cashflow

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Enterprise resource planning software helps organisations to address problems caused by manual, outdated systems, especially when it comes to cashflow.

In a time when digital transformations are revolutionising the way businesses are run, it is widely accepted that those failing to keep up risk losing out on market share in their industries.

ERP is an important digital tool for companies in all sectors. SAP Concur has identified five ways ERP solutions can help improve cash flow for organisations:

1.  Automate invoicing
With an automated solution, organisations don’t need to wait until the next billing cycle to send an invoice. Moving from a monthly billing cycle to one that is on-demand lets businesses bill as soon as the work is completed. By billing invoices faster, businesses can get paid sooner.

See also: 

2.  Take control of overdue invoices
An integrated ERP system makes it easier to see which invoices are outstanding by putting all receivables and collection information in one location. Organisations can use dashboards to see what’s due and the frequency of payments, along with all information about collection efforts in process.

3.  Make inventory control easy
When it comes to inventory, visibility is key. ERP systems provide real-time inventory updates, enabling more controlled purchasing. With efficient inventory planning, organisations can gain more control over spend, only stocking what they need, without accidentally creating a surplus.

4.  Get the right data with the right reports
Having real-time data is imperative for controlling cash flow. ERP provides the reports organisations need to obtain data on specific transactions and monetary patterns, and understand overall cash flow fluctuations. This information lets businesses take the right action for faster results.

5.  Automate workflows
An ERP system does more than integrate data or increase visibility; it can also help automate an organisation’s workflow, reducing manual tasks and saving businesses and employees valuable time. This leads to more cost savings and happier employees.

Fabian Calle, General Manager of SMB and Nationals, SAP Concur ANZ, commented: “By using an enterprise resource planning solution, organisations can streamline processes, increase visibility, and create a more dependable cash flow. Whether it’s invoicing or inventory, ERP systems can help consolidate data and create faster cash flow to support the expenses businesses need to pay.”

ERPDigital Transformationdata management
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy