Article
Corporate Finance

Crown Casino to Get $100 Million Expansion

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

An estimated $90 million expansion is said to be in the works for James Packer’s Crown Casino in Melbourne, The Australian reported Monday.

In an effort to reach a wider range of gamblers, including a younger demographic, the Crown board is reportedly moving forward with plans for a brand new gaming, food and beverage section at the Crown Casino’s western wing.

The expansion has been made possible by the Victoria government, which lifted the number of gaming tables allowed at Crown to 500, in return for a higher tax on electronic gaming machines. Under the deal, Crown is paying $132 million in extra taxes over four years.

To complement the new gaming tables, Crown will spend more than $300 million this year to refurbish two of its major casinos-- the Crown casino in Melbourne and the Burswood casino in Perth. It will spend another $700 million in the next two years. As part of the refurbishment, Crown is doubling the size of its premium gaming floor, the Mahogany Room.

James Packer, who holds a 43 per cent stake in Crown, said in March that spending would be Crown’s focal point for the next two years. With first half profits of $153.15 million in 2011, Crown has the capital to inject millions into its casinos.

Between 2009 and 2013, Crown will have invested more than $1.5 billion into its casinos. No doubt this is Crown’s way of edging out competitor Tabcorp, who is also reportedly spending millions to revamp its own casinos.

The Australian said the formal plans for the Crown Casino will be announced publicly as soon as this week.

the australianjames packerCrown CasinoTabcorp
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy