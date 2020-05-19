Bosch and Supercheap Auto to build workshop network under new JV agreement

Bosch Australia and Supercheap Auto, part of Super Retail Group, have struck a deal to open a series of garages from 2018.

Supercheap Auto is Australia’s largest speciality retailer in automotive parts, accessories and fitment solutions, and will team up with the German manufacturing giant to open ‘AutoCrew – Powered by Supercheap Auto’ branches.

The first pilot site will open in Western Sydney early next year, using parts exclusively supplied by Bosch – the company will also provide diagnostic and service training for the workshops.

There has been something of a rise in the increasingly complex and digital nature of automotive systems and the ‘Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)’ customer market in Australia. Consumers are looking for an independent, technology-driven, full service auto workshop offering in locations that are convenient for commuters, shoppers and drivers in general.

Commenting on the benefits the new independent ‘AutoCrew’ workshops will offer consumers, Chris Wilesmith, Supercheap Auto Managing Director, said: “In past years, we have seen strong growth across our fitment and solutions offering, and see a clear trend towards customers expecting more when it comes to servicing their cars.

“The diagnostic and digital components of cars today demand technology solutions often not commonly available in your average workshop – and at the same time, customers feel there should be a better solution than having to change their own wiper blades and that should come at a fair price.

President of Bosch Australia, Gavin Smith, reiterated the potential in the Australian market for the new ‘AutoCrew' workshops. He added: “We are pleased to be working with Supercheap Auto in what is a logical extension of our ongoing relationship formed over many years’ collaboration. Bosch is proud to be Supercheap Auto’s technology, equipment and technical partner in this exciting new venture.”

According to data from IBISWorld, the ‘Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)’ market in Australia is fast growing, with a total present value of around A$24 billion, while the servicing and parts market remains highly fragmented.