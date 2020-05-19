Article
Corporate Finance

AU Shares Fall $45bn Due to Greek Debt Crisis

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Business Review Australia is now available on the iPad! Click here to download it!

The Australian financial market is in chaos as investors react to the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt. Today the S&P/ASX200 index closed at a low 156.2 points, or 3.7 per cent, to 4038.5. The All Ordinaries index was 152.3 points, or 3.56 per cent, lower at 4125.1. This is its second-worst one-day fall since the end of the global financial crisis two years ago.

In early trade overnight, European exchanges dropped further, driven by fears that major French banks would be downgraded by Moody's this week because of their exposure to Greek sovereign bonds.

Yesterday, the dollar fell to US3c to a one-month low of $US 1.03, leading local stocks down as well.

This downward slide started off on Friday, when US and European stocks began fallingdue to fears over both the Greek debt crisis and the resignation of the European Central Bank economist, Juergen Stark. The DOW Jones dropped 3 per cent to under 11,000 points and the London FTSE 100 fell 2.35 per cent.

There was more bad news yesterday for global economic growth as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released data that predicts a slowing in economic activity in most developed countries.

SEE TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK!

ASX Market Cap Report

Investing with the ASX

ACCC Approves Banks' Experian Investments

Read the latest Business Review Australia!

The worst performing stock in the ASX 100 was Cochlear Ltd, which plunged 20.3 per cent, or by $14.68 to $57.50, after it announced it is recalling its latest hearing implant the Nucleus CI 512.

Financials fell 3.9 per cent as all major retail banks suffered. Westpac shed the most value of the big four, closing 93 cents or 4.6 per cent down to $19.20.

Major miners dropped on the back of lower offshore commodity prices, with BHP Billiton ending the day $1.46, or 3.9 per cent down to $36.45. Fellow miner Rio Tinto closed $3.05 or 4.3 per cent down at $68.20.

Gold stocks were among the few that gained on the day, with AngloGold Ashanti rising 6.38 per cent to $9.17 and Newcrest Mining rising above the top 20 to maintain $39.80 and losing only .2 per cent.

Rio TintoNewcrest MiningBusiness Review AustraliaWestpac
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy