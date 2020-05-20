Article
Corporate Finance

Asahi sells stake in Tsingtao brewery to Fosun for $847mn

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Asahi, Tokyo-based leading brewery and soft drink company, has sold its stake in Tsingtao brewery for a total value of $941mn.

It will sell 18% to Fosun for $847mn. Fosun is a Chinese international conglomerate and investment company. It was founded in Shanghai in 2004 and incorporated on HKSE in 2004.

Tsingtao was founded in 1903 and is China’s second-largest brewery. It has about a 15% share of the domestic market, and is based in Qingdao.

Asahi had a total 20% stake in Tsingtao, so the remaining 2% will go back to the brewer for about $94mn. Asahi had purchased this stake in 2009 from AB InBev for $667mn.

See also:

Brand new! Business Chief – Asia edition, January 2018

Chinese start-up producing food authenticity labels hopes to raise $11.5mn in ICO

Rise of the robots: production almost doubles in China

The shares will be sold at HK$27.22 (US$3.48) apiece, which is a 32% discount on the closing value of HK$40 ($3.48) per share.

This is part of Fosun’s new investment portfolio strategy which centres around “wealth, health, happiness” industries. This takes advantage of the increasing goods and services market for China’s growing affluent middle class.

The deal wil be the biggest F&B investment so far for Fosun, which also recently led a consortium to buy French margarine maker St Hubert, as well as purchasing Israeli skincare brand Ahava and Greek fashion brand Folli Follie.

The deal is to close in early March.

FosunTsingtaoAsahiFood and Beverage
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy