Yurika and QIC partner on smart energy infrastructure

Energy company Yurika has announced a partnership with QIC real estate to deliver smart energy infrastructure across the latter’s portfolio.

Included in the agreement are solar PV (photovoltaic) panels, VPP (virtual power plant) battery storage capabilities and 24/7 monitoring equipment to ensure that the installed systems are optimised.

In addition, Yurika will be installing EV (electric vehicle) charging points at QIC’s Logan Hyerdome, Toowoomba Grand Central and Robina Shopping Town properties in Queensland, as well as Melbourne Water Gardens in Victoria.

According to Carly Irving, General Manager of Yurika, QIC’s interest was indicative of a wider trend in the commercial and industrial real estate market, which is widely investing in integrated clean energy, smart infrastructure and automation.

“The five sites are the first phase of a long-term partnership with QIC, with the potential to support QIC with emerging opportunities in Energy such as the evolution of their embedded networks,” she said.

“The Smart Connected Solar product offers business customers with an opportunity to invest in the latest renewable ‘smart’ technology which brings greater financial savings and improved carbon emissions.”

QIC itself has announced four goals that it hopes to achieve thanks to this collaboration:

To make Domain Central, Queensland’s largest bulky goods shopping centre, Australia’s first energy self-sufficient property of its kind within three years.

Reduce grid consumption by approximately 30% across the company’s portfolio.

Lower overall carbon emissions.

To financially secure the company’s properties against fluctuations on the energy supply market.

Planned to be rolled out in four phases, QIC’s MD, Michael O’Brien, commented that project would be a large-scale undertaking, but one which would reap great benefits for the Queensland regions.

“Yurika Energy’s Smart Connected Solar technology, coupled with the substantial physical footprint of our portfolio of Australian retail assets will deliver significant efficiencies and large-scale renewable energy supply.”

If Yurika is correct and QIC’s dedication is representative of the wider industry’s interests, Australia could soon become one of the global leaders in the race to incorporate smart energy.

“This landmark partnership is enabled by our ongoing focus on continuous improvement in ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) performance across our Australian retail portfolio,” added O’Brien.

“The implementation of a national solar program also builds on our long-term relationship with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), to drive improved sustainability performance.”

