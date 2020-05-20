Yili recognised for strength of talent development programme

China’s leading dairy product manufacturer Yili Group has been awarded the Excellence in Practice award in recognition of its stellar training project across its industry chain.

Awarded by the Association for Talent Development (ATD; the largest professional association of talent development professionals in the world) in Washington DC on 20 May 2019, the prize is one of the world’s most prestigious honours in the talent development space.

According to Yili’s press release, President and Chairman Pan Gang received a letter of congratulations from Tony Bingham, President and CEO of ATD, to which he responded:

SEE ALSO:

"Talent development is essential to realizing Yili's vision and the dream to 'let the world share health'. The winning project is a practice to support our company and partners in cultivating talents, and to contribute to the whole industry."

A Yili spokesperson added: "This award highly recognizes Yili's effort on talent development. Over the years we have established a premium talent development approach based on our strategy, and encouraged talents to achieve personal growth while contributing to the long-term success of the company.”