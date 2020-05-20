Wipro recognised as leading B2C mobile provider

Wipro Limited has announced that it has been named a "Leader" by global research and advisory firm Forrester Research Inc. in its report, "The Forrester Wave™: B2C Mobile Services Providers, Q4 2016".

Forrester evaluated the 13 most significant vendors in a market that they believe has three key sectors – Consultancies focusing on strategy and organisational change, Technology services providers that excel in mobile development and Agencies with deep backgrounds in design, experience, and marketing.

Vendors were evaluated on 20 criteria on the basis of current offerings, strategy and market presence.

Wipro has been identified by Forrester as having a “broad range of B2C mobile app development skills,” and is noted as “best for larger, complex technology-centric transformation projects” in the report.

The Forrester report has recognised Wipro for:

Thousands of resources that it can bring to mobile B2C projects around the globe, including hundreds of designers and UX specialists and thousands of developers and testers

Broad capabilities for related services — such as security — that it can tap into, which sets it apart from many of the smaller mobile-oriented shops



Elaborating on Wipro's focus on mobility services, Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President - Business Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s mobility services combine consumer centric design and agile development to help enterprises own mobile moments, drive digital transformation and accelerate business performance.

“I believe that this recognition reinforces our investments in mobility, and the fact that Wipro secured the maximum possible score in the referenceable work criteria is a testimony to our focus on delivering the highest value to our clients.”

Wipro offers capabilities across mobility advisory, device engineering, application development, application and device assurance and mobility management, supported by strong domain expertise across industries, strategic partnerships and investments in emerging areas such as human-centric design, IoT, augmented reality and virtual reality.



